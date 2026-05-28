Rhyse Martin to retire at end of 2026 season for PNG Chiefs role

RHYSE MARTIN will retire at the end of the 2026 season.

Martin was a part of the Hull KR side that secured its first-ever treble in 2025, winning the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final.

So far, he has made 28 appearances for the Robins and also helped the club defeat Brisbane Broncos in the February’s World Club Challenge.

Martin made his NRL debut for Canterbury Bulldogs in 2018 and went on to make another 24 NRL appearances before moving to Leeds Rhinos, where he won the Challenge Cup in 2020 and made 132 appearances.

The 33-year-old has 21 caps for Papua New Guinea and hopes to end his career by playing in a third World Cup this autumn.

He is then set to return home to become football operations manager for the PNG Chiefs, who enter the NRL in 2028 with Hull KR boss Willie Peters as coach.

Hull KR chief executive, Paul Lakin, paid tribute to Martin: “Rhyse has been a great signing for us.

“He is someone I’ve often had chats to about future career opportunities.

“And I know he’ll do really well in his new career at the end of the season. For now, there’s so much more to play for this season.”

Martin said: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of playing professional rugby league and for it to be my life. I am so lucky and grateful that I have been able to have the career I’ve had.

“I walk away at the end of the season knowing that I have given everything for each club I’ve had the honour of representing and hope that I have left the jersey in a better place.

“I look forward to finishing the year strong for Hull KR and giving everything to the team. With it being a World Cup in 2026, it feels like the right time to hang up my boots representing my country at the end of the year.”

Martin recently completed a degree in Applied Sports Studies at Leeds Beckett University.

In his new role he will oversee key football operations and player welfare.

PNG Chiefs general manager Michael Chammas said: “Rhyse has had an incredible career as a player but he still has so much to offer the sport.

“He has the trust of our coach Willie Peters from their time together at Hull KR and they will continue to work closely as Rhyse steps into a new role at the Chiefs.

“Anyone who has ever met Rhyse will talk about the quality of person he is and how passionate he is about Papua New Guinea.

“The combination of those two things makes him such an important off-field signing for the club and we are proud to have him joining our football staff.”