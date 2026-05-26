Peta Hiku confident of repeat Hull KR success

PETA HIKU admits Hull KR want to tighten their grip on the Betfred Challenge Cup insisting: “We’ve got a feel for it now.”

The holders take on Wigan Warriors at Wembley on Saturday bidding to win the trophy back-to-back.

The Robins hadn’t lifted the Cup for 45 years before last season’s glory over Warrington Wolves, the success over Hull in 1980, indeed, being their only previous victory.

But veteran centre Hiku, who helped KR complete an historic treble before going on to lift the World Club Challenge, hopes to now draw upon their new-found winning habit.

He said: “We’ve had a feel for it last year. So, obviously, that’s the feeling you want to chase.

“Once you sort of start getting that feeling, or once you get to win, you understand what it takes.

“Obviously, the difference between the start of the year and the final, there’s so much difference between what it takes to win a game.

“The big games (like Wembley and Old Trafford), it is a different setting.

“But it’s what you put in before – especially against Wigan as they’re a tough side – and then turn up on gameday with all the preparation.

“We’re looking forward to this.”

Hiku, 33, is ready to lap up everything that comes his way in the 80 minutes ahead at Wembley having conceded last year’s dramatic last-gasp 8-6 success over Warrington flashed him by.

He admitted: “I probably took it for granted a bit last year.

“But the best moment for me was just having my family with me, taking the photos and all that sort of thing.

“Having those memories, with my little family, was the best part for me. And you want to do it all again.

“These are the games that are easy to get up for – the bigger teams, the bigger contests – and you know you’ve got to be ready to play someone like Wigan.”

Hull KR will certainly be battled-hardened given they fielded an almost full-strength side in Thursday’s Super League clash between the sides.

Wigan, of course, did the exact opposite so it was little wonder Rovers coasted to a 62-4 victory.

Would ex-Manly ace Hiku prefer to have had the Warriors option and be rested ahead of Wembley or is he always keen to play the week before a big decider?

The Kiwi international insisted: “As you look throughout the week, your main focus is to come up with the two points and set up the back end of the year.

“That’s what we wanted to do. I understand what they’ve been doing – resting their players – and it is a tough one to decide on.

“But as a club, we want to achieve in every game; we want to put our best foot forward every week, so that’s what we’ve been driving to do.

“Wigan put out a young squad, though, and you can see just the DNA of the club there, bringing through the young players.

“We know it’ll be a different side on Saturday. It’s going to be tough. But we can’t wait for it.”