Sam Burgess future latest as Warrington Wolves chief executive reveals ‘discussions’

WARRINGTON WOLVES have held ‘preliminary discussions’ with head coach Sam Burgess over extending his deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Burgess is out of contract at the end of the 2026 Super League season, but with the Wolves fighting for top spot on the ladder as well as gearing up for a Challenge Cup semi-final, the Cheshire club appears keen on extending that deal into 2027.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick revealed that the club has already held talks with Burgess about staying in Warrington beyond 2026.

“We’ve had some preliminary discussions already,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Sam’s keen to stay. We’ll just have to watch this space with that one.”

Following a disappointing season in 2025, the Wolves added former England boss Steve McNamara to the coaching staff.

And it’s fair to say he’s made a difference, though McNamara will be heading to Hull FC from 2027.

“Steve’s totally invested and focused on going out in style. It’s really important for Steve that he sees out this season and sees it out in the right way,” Fitzpatrick continued.

“He’s had a really positive impact on the club and a really positive impact on Sam as well. Don’t forget Sam’s a young and relatively inexperienced coach.

“And I’ve already seen the progress that Sam’s been gaining from working with someone like Steve, who’s a very good operator.

“We’re disappointed that we’re losing Steve, but we understand the reasons why. I know he’s very driven to go out on the right note.”