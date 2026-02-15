Ryan Carr explains turning points in Castleford Tigers’ defeat

RYAN CARR believes moments either side of half-time cost Castleford Tigers in their opening game of the season.

Castleford went down 26-16 to Wigan Warriors at the OneBore Stadium.

The Tigers, despite conceding five tries, looked a much more stern defensive proposition than last year.

But new coach Ryan Carr said: “We made it hard on ourselves.

“I think if we got some of our moments and didn’t make the game of footy as hard on ourselves, then the scoreboard would have been a lot closer which is what we targeted.

“Wigan are well drilled, they know what they are doing. We knew we were in for a fight but we were more than up for it.

“Either side of half-time was where I was most disappointed. I thought everywhere else we were really good.

“We had 53 play-the-balls in our own 20 metres, and to know we can turn teams away can instil belief.

“Just after half-time off the kick-off, you can’t have this at that level. If we get those two moments right then the scoreboard would look different, I really think that.”

Carr insisted that there were positives from the result.

“Anyone who is a rugby league fan you could see the positives. The way we stood up for ourselves, the belief they had in each other,” he added.

“To have no ball and no field position for big chunks of the game and to see them still turning for each other is pleasing.”

Carr also hailed Blake Taaffe for the way in which he continued playing despite an early hit.

“Taffy picked up a knock early in the first half but that’s evidence of how much he cared. He could have quite easily gone off,” said Carr.

“Brock (Greacen) picked up a knock late in the week. He was touch-and-go and it wasn’t worth the gamble.”