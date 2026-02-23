Tyrone May reveals move he rejected to stay at Hull KR in 2025

TYRONE MAY has revealed he rejected a move to go back to the NRL in 2025 to instead stay with Hull KR.

May is still contracted to Rovers until the end of the 2027 Super League season, but speculation was rife last year that he would return Down Under to play with his brothers.

The 29-year-old has registered 12 tries in 63 appearances for the East Yorkshire club since joining ahead of the 2024 Super League campaign from Catalans Dragons.

In that time, May has helped Hull KR to two Challenge Cup successes, a Grand Final triumph and a World Club Challenge victory.

But, with May’s brothers – Terrell and Taylan – currently plying their trade in the NRL – speculation has always been there that the trio could finally link up together.

“There’s always going to be that temptation to play with my brothers,” May told Code Sports.

“It’s something that we’ve spoken about, we’ve dreamt of doing since we started walking, really. Every time contract time comes up, there will always be that chat.

“We all fall off-contract at the same time, but that’s not till the end of 2027. We’ll cross that bridge when it comes.”

And May did reveal that he rejected the chance to return to Australia last year.

“I did have the opportunity to go back home and play with my brothers last year, but I turned it down because I thought that this was the right thing to do.”

May sees a future where Hull KR dominates the Super League, and wants to stay put for now to see how dominant the side can get.

“That was the main reason I wanted to stay. I could see the club going in a trajectory that I wanted to be a part of.”