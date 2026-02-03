Derrell Olpherts joins Batley Bulldogs

DERRELL OLPHERTS has joined Batley Bulldogs.

Olpherts joins the Bulldogs from Featherstone Rovers, whose place in the 2026 Championship was rejected last month.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a career at top-flight clubs such as Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils, Leeds Rhinos, and Wakefield Trinity.

During his time with the Tigers, he helped lead Castleford to a Challenge Cup Final, crossing the whitewash 34 times in just 54 games for the club.

​His 2024 campaign with Wakefield saw the club secure a historic treble—lifting the Grand Final Trophy, League Leaders’ Shield, and the 1895 Trophy—with Olpherts scoring 27 tries in 28 games.

Most recently, Olpherts continued his scoring streak at Featherstone with 18 tries in 26 appearances.