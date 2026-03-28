Workington Town learn lessons for Newcastle Thunder repeat

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley is plotting a better outcome from Sunday’s league clash with Newcastle after being left to pick the positives from his side’s 1895 Cup defeat by the north-easterners.

Thunder, who are the hosts for the Championship meeting, were 28-12 cup preliminary-round winners at the Fibrus Community Stadium, having been 22-0 up before a late response from Gorley’s team.

The coach made changes from the 52-10 home league victory win over Salford, with Australian back Braden Leigh, a close-season signing from Queensland Cup side Western Clydesdales, back from injury and halfback or hooker Jamie Doran on the bench after being out since September with an ankle problem.

There were debuts for second rowers Jack Ainley and Tyce Walmsley, both recruited from amateur outfit Kells, and Gorley liked what he saw.

“Jack looked settled and Tyce, at just 17, tackled well, carried well and held his own against some experienced players,” said the coach.

“They played their part in an improved second-half performance, but in the first half, we were too scruffy.

“Our completion rate was well down, and we spent too much time either defending our line or coming off it, and they capitalised on that.

“We also conceded a try just before half-time, a habit we’ve got into which we have to address, and at 22-0 on the hour, I and (assistant) Carl Forber were fearing a blow-out.

“The good thing was that despite losing (outside backs) Evan Lawther and Spencer Fulton and the knock-on effect of that, with people playing out of position and spending longer on the pitch than we had planned, we showed a bit of grit and character and got back into it with two tries.

“We could have had another try had we not been pulled back for an obstruction, and they then scored off the back of that, so it was a real swing moment.”