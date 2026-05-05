Wigan Warriors fail to overturn Ethan Havard ban

WIGAN WARRIORS prop Ethan Havard has been unsuccessful in his attempt to overturn a suspension for Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens.

Havard was charged with Grade B Head Contact following Wigan’s Super League victory over Bradford Bulls last Saturday.

The three penalty points given by the match review panel took the prop over the threshold for a one-match suspension, ruling him out of the derby clash at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

An appeal was heard on Tuesday with Havard pleading guilty to the offence but challenging the grading, however a tribunal ruled that the grading was correct.

Five further penalty points have been added to his total for the appeal, although this does not mean he will miss any additional matches.