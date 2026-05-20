Willie Peters on ‘gutting’ Arthur Mourgue injury as Hull KR boss to make changes for Wigan

ARTHUR MOURGUE will be out for at least six weeks following a pectoral injury suffered in the win over Leigh Leopards, Hull KR boss Willie Peters has confirmed.

The injury could yet see the Frenchman sidelined for three months, but more will be known after Mourgue has seen a specialist.

“We’re still waiting to see the extent of his injury but it’s between six and 12 weeks at this stage,” Peters said.

“There is a partial tendon tear but it isn’t a full tear which is positive but we need to see how that responds in the next week.

“At this stage he doesn’t need surgery but it all entails what the specialist says.”

Peters is adamant Rovers will rally round Mourgue, who made a try-scoring return after three months out in the Robins’ 20-16 victory having been sidelined with the same injury since Hull KR’s World Club Challenge win in February.

“It’s gutting whenever a player goes down but twice with the same injury is heartbreaking for someone like Arthur who has worked himself hard to get back fit.

“He’s a resilient guy and will push through it, we’re just hoping he is out for the bottom end of the timescale.

“We need to make sure he spends time with his family. Last time it happened, he went back to see his family in France.

“He’s always got that support around him.”

Peters, however, is ready to make changes for the clash against Wigan Warriors on Thursday night – nine days before Rovers play Matt Peet’s side at Wembley.

“We will make a call on a few players later on in the week,” he added.

“There’s not doubt there are players we need to look at. It’s about managing players that are carrying a few niggles.

“Wigan will be exactly the same. There will be some players that won’t play because we need to manage them for the week after.”