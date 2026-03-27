Willie Peters set to leave Hull KR for PNG Chiefs role

WILLIE PETERS is set to leave Hull KR at the end of this season to become the first head coach of the NRL’s new PNG Chiefs franchise.

The Australian, who is in his fourth season in charge at Sewell Group Craven Park, led Hull KR to the treble last year and World Club Challenge glory last month.

But his success – and the work done as Kangaroos assistant coach to Kevin Walters in last year’s Ashes – has been documented down under and reports suggest he has agreed to take charge of the Papua New Guinea side.

PNG Chiefs will enter the NRL in 2028, but Peters would join next year in order to help recruit a squad and ensure all other preparations are made, similarly to Mal Meninga this year at Perth Bears ahead of their 2027 entry.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys appeared to confirm the appointment in comments to the country’s Daily Telegraph publication.

V’landys said: “He’s fully engaged, fully excited. He has got a whole country behind him.

“We went through a thorough process. We interviewed a number of potential candidates, but Willie has the most potential.

“I saw him first-hand in England with the Kangaroos and he’s very personable and professional. You can see why he has success.

“Our role was only to ensure that they had a coach. It is now up to Willie and Michael Chammas (the Chiefs’ general manager) to determine the roster.

“They’ve now got a team ready to look at signing players. They have the two most important positions filled.”

After serving time as an assistant coach in the NRL with Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights, Peters took charge of Hull KR at the end of 2022 after the club had finished eighth.

He oversaw an immediate improvement, achieving a fourth-place Super League finish in his first season alongside reaching the Challenge Cup final, which they lost in extra time to Leigh Leopards.

In 2024, Hull KR finished second in the regular season and reached a first Grand Final, but came up short against Wigan Warriors.

When they returned to Old Trafford twelve months later and gained revenge on Wigan with a 24-6 victory, the Robins had already ended a 40-year wait for major silverware.

That came with a dramatic 8-6 Wembley success over Warrington Wolves, and was followed by lifting the League Leaders’ Shield with 22 wins out of 27.

And Peters’ men collected the last available trophy by beating Brisbane Broncos 30-24 in a thrilling World Club Challenge at the MKM Stadium, further underlining his coaching credentials to an NRL audience.