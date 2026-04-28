York Knights suffer serious injury blow

YORK KNIGHTS have suffered a serious injury blow, with head coach Mark Applegarth confirming that veteran Josh Griffin will be out for ‘three to four months’.

Griffin left the field early in York’s big win over Toulouse Olympique last weekend with the 35-year-old rupturing his pectoral.

Now Applegarth has given the damning prognosis on Griffin

“It’s a ruptured pec and he felt something go there,” Applegarth said.

“He’s got a full rupture so he will be having surgery on it next week.

“It’s looking like three to four months, but probably more towards the four-month period.”

Applegarth knows the club will need to rally round Griffin following the injury.

“I’m gutted for Josh in that sense. I know it’s hit him hard because he put a lot of effort into getting back to his old self.

“Unfortunately, it’s part of the game and we will make sure we rally round him and get him back fit.

“We might get him back for the end of the season.”