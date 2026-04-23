York Knights see Grand Final rematch as ‘must-win’

MARK APPLEGARTH says revenge is not on York Knights’ minds ahead of Thursday’s Championship Grand Final rematch with Toulouse Olympique.

But he admits both teams will have their first Super League meeting marked as “must-win”.

Toulouse travel to the LNER Community Stadium, where they triumphed 10-8 last October to lift the second-tier title.

Super League’s expansion to 14 clubs meant there was room for both them and York to subsequently be promoted via an independent panel.

While each had two wins on the board after three rounds, neither have picked up any points since, with York now 13th and Toulouse last in the table.

“You learn a lot more about yourselves in moments of adversity like we have now than when things are going good,” said Applegarth, whose side remain afflicted by injuries.

“Everyone says they want to bit gritty and now is the chance to show it.

“We know we’re not far off at all. We just have to get a bit of consistency in performance. It helps to have consistency in team selection.

“We’ll keep aiming for that. It’s not complex what we have to do.”

While the Knights signed more than a dozen new players for their top-flight arrival, Olympique added only five, and Applegarth said: “I love that they’ve stayed true to their identity.

“They have outstanding players led by Olly Ashall-Bott. They’re playing exactly like they played in the Championship.

“It’s an excellent match-up for a neutral and both teams will be marking this out as a must-win. May the best team win on Thursday night.”

But on suggestions revenge would be a motivation, he added: “It’s a new group.

“The lads in it last year will know that (they lost) but it’s different circumstances.

“We congratulate Toulouse for their Grand Final win last year. Toulouse iced their moments. But it’s a brand-new opportunity for both teams and we’re just focusing on fixing up what we need to.”