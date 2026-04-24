Leeds Rhinos to host the Big Sleep for tenth year

ON THURSDAY 29th October, two Leeds charities will once again unite for a huge fundraising event at AMT Headingley Stadium, when the Leeds Big Sleep returns for its tenth year, marking a decade of collaboration to support those most in need.

For the last ten years hundreds of volunteers have come together to spend a night sleeping out at the Rhinos’ stadium in support of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and St George’s Crypt, which is part of the St George’s Church in Great George Street in the heart of the city and has been providing care, shelter and support to vulnerable people since 1930.

This year, to celebrate the anniversary, the charities are hoping to achieve their biggest turnout yet, with supporters, players and staff invited to take part in a night of fundraising.

Over the past decade, the event has raised thousands of pounds to support the vital work of both charities, which help to improve the lives of some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

Participants from across the city give up the comfort of their beds for one night in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness, while raising essential funds and awareness.

Previous participants have included players from the Rhinos’ Men’s, Women’s, Netball, PDRL, LDSL and Wheelchair teams. This year, Leeds Rhinos CEO and seven-time Grand Final winner Jamie Jones-Buchanan will be joining the fundraisers.

Last year’s event raised more than £50,000 to split between the two charities.

Head of Community and Engagement at Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Gareth Cook, who has helped organise the event for the last ten years said: “Over the past ten years we have seen an amazing amount of support from those who have taken part and it has become one of the key events in the Leeds Rhinos Foundation calendar.

“This year, to celebrate its success, we are aiming to have a record number of participants giving up a night of comfort to join us for a night under the stars at AMT Headingley Stadium.

“It is an amazing event to be a part of and all funds raised are greatly appreciated by both charities as it allows us to continue our amazing work in the city.”

The CEO of St George’s Crypt, Chris Fields, added: “The Leeds Big Sleep has been a staple fundraiser for me since the first year. These are two great charities, working locally to improve lives in Leeds. It is quite simply one of the best things we raise money for. It’s a great event, great fun and great partnership.”