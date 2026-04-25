Wigan Warriors’ latest loss ‘tough to take’ for Matt Peet

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet said a fourth straight Super League defeat was “tough to take”.

They are now in danger of slipping out of the play-offs following their slump.

“We probably lacked a bit of cohesion,” he admitted after their 23-6 loss at Warrington Wolves.

“Considering how disjointed we were at times, the way they stuck at it and made it a game until the back end is something we can build on.

“In the key moments, Warrington executed better than we did and deserved the win.

“Ultimately, at the back end, they score a couple of tries… and it’s tough to take.

“There was a spell in the game in the first half where it felt like every time we turned the ball over there was a penalty.

“That meant that we didn’t control field position and we only managed to score one try in the first half.”