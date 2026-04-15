Brad Arthur on his future at Leeds Rhinos

BRAD ARTHUR has reiterated his commitment to Leeds Rhinos.

Of course, Arthur’s future at Leeds continues to be a source of contention given the fact that he signed just a one-year rolling contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

With Manly Sea Eagles sacking Anthony Seibold, an opening has arrived in the NRL, but Arthur would not be drawn into the possible connection and maintained his commitment to the Rhinos.

“We need to respect the club, I’m contracted to the club,” Arthur continued.

“My contract is an ongoing contract, I’ve got until June 30th each year and will make a decision then on what’s happening.

“My commitment right now is to this club. I’m not going to talk about that anymore.”