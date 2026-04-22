Bradford Bulls chief explains Martin Vickers appointment

BRADFORD BULLS chief executive Jason Hirst has welcomed the appointment of Martin Vickers as commercial executive, hitting back at critics in the process.

Vickers has had a controversial past, resigning from his post as CEO at Featherstone Rovers last September, shortly before the club went into administration.

He joined the West Yorkshire club in 2021 and, during his time there, the club had to deal with allegations of increasing debts to players, suppliers and of pensions being unpaid.

Vickers also had history with Salford Red Devils and Toronto Wolfpack when both clubs went through financial issues.

However, Hirst has told League Express that the appointment has been a success already, explaining why Vickers was given the role as commercial executive and what has happened so far in his short tenure.

Hirst said: “Martin was appointed to add to and strengthen the club’s commercial operation, which was a necessity following our return to full-time Super League.

“As a commercial executive, he’s quite simply responsible for bringing in additional sponsorship and partnership revenue streams.

“He’s already brought in significant income through selling sponsorship packages to people he already knows, as well as others he met since he joined Bradford Bulls.

“This, in part, has allowed us to strengthen our playing squad, a critical necessity given the number of injuries we currently have.”

Hirst has also taken steps to alleviate concern amongst Bradford fans about the appointment.

“I’d say that everyone is entitled to their opinion, not least, or most of all, the Board and owners of Bradford Bulls.

“Whilst there are critics of the appointment, that’s not unusual in Rugby League or indeed any other industry.

“Martin will be judged by our leadership group on how he performs in his role at our club.

“He came through an advertised and rigorous selection process as the best candidate and his performance and contribution, to date has fully justified his appointment.”

Hirst and the Bulls are also looking for more candidates to help take the Odsal club forward.

“We’ll absolutely add to our non-football operation, which we indeed already have.”