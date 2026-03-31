Bradford Bulls’ Zac Fulton omission explained as RFL order revealed

BRADFORD BULLS head coach Kurt Haggerty has revealed that forward Zac Fulton was omitted against Castleford Tigers due to an order from the RFL.

Fulton passed a Head Injury Assessment in Bradford’s Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warriors earlier this month, but he was absent for the Bulls’ 26-14 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

The former Manly Sea Eagles man was widely expected to return for Bradford’s clash against Castleford on Thursday night, but he was once more left out.

And that was down to a directive from the governing body, Haggerty explained following that defeat to the Tigers.

“He had the HIA on Friday, trained on Monday and then the RFL contacted us after we trained and made us aware that Zac would miss two games instead of one,” Haggerty said.

“It was very difficult to explain that to Zac.”

Meanwhile, the Bulls will also be without Guy Armitage for six weeks with a hamstring injury.