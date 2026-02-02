Castleford Tigers recruit Krystian Mapapalangi reveals he turned down Super League rivals

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ newest recruit Krystian Mapapalangi has revealed that he turned down a move to Leigh Leopards a couple of years ago.

The 23-year-old centre, who can also play on the wing and in the halves, scored five tries in 15 appearances for Wests’ New South Wales Cup side and has also played six times in the NRL in 2022 and 2024 with Newcastle Knights.

And now a move to Castleford will see Mapapalangi star in Super League just a few years after he could have done the same with Leigh, after he spoke about turning down Castleford’s director of rugby Chris Chester previously when he was at Leigh.

“I was speaking to Chez (Chris Chester) a couple of years ago when he wanted me to sign for Leigh Leopards and that obviously didn’t go through,” Mapapalangi told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Once the change came up again, it was a good opportunity to come and play some consistent footy because Super League is a good competition.

“With injuries and stuff, I hadn’t been able to hold on to a spot back home, so I’ve always been in and out playing New South Wales Cup.

“If I come here and play high-level, consistent footy, then hopefully I can go back and compete in the NRL one day.”

Signed primarily as a centre by the Tigers, Mapapalangi has revealed that his preferred position is in the halves.

“I can definitely play all along the park but my preference is playing five-eighth (stand-off).

“I’ve played most of my high-level footy at centre or wing but if I get the chance to play any of those positions here then I will take it both hands.”