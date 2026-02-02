Inside Warrington Wolves’ ‘ACL crew’ as unlucky four near returns

THE start of the new season has been a long time coming for those in the Warrington Wolves ‘ACL crew’.

While the majority of the squad have been engaged in a full pre-season, no fewer than four Warrington players are recovering from anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

England winger Matty Ashton injured both the ACL and MCL (medial collateral ligament) in his knee last May, followed shortly afterwards by both halfback Oli Leyland and outside back Arron Lindop.

The trio did much of their rehabilitation work, which typically takes at least nine months, together as a result.

And the band gained a fourth member in November when Albert Hopoate arrived from Canberra Raiders in the closing stages of his recovery from the same injury, suffered last May.

Centre or winger Hopoate is expected to be fit for the Super League opener at home to St Helens on Friday week (February 13) and Ashton is also pushing for that fixture, with both considered to have a slim chance of featuring against Sheffield in the Challenge Cup this Friday, while Leyland and Lindop are a little further behind.

Ashton, whose hopes of an Ashes series appearance were wrecked by the injury, told League Express: “There were three of us last year – me, Arron Lindop and Oli Leyland – pushing each other all the way.

“We ended up making a little group chat – the ‘ACL crew’. Hopefully we can change the name in a couple of months!

“We were challenging each other along the way, and having a laugh with each other, keeping each other positive.

“Albert Hopoate has come into that in pre-season and added to the group further. It’s been a good rehab crew, which has helped me a lot.”

For Hopoate, it was a third ACL injury of the 24-year-old’s short career to date.

“I’m grateful to the club for giving me a chance to come here and believing in me, and I’m grateful to the staff here for looking after me and getting me back on track,” said Hopoate.

“It’s not easy having three ACLs. It’s pretty much been bad luck. It doesn’t take too much to do an ACL. God willing, it never happens again.

“Having the boys behind me in the rehab crew, we’ve all made each other better.

“They told me when I first signed here that there were a few ACL boys, so I was keen to come here so we could all help each other. Rehab can be pretty dark at times.

“We’re all pushing each other to be better and I can’t wait to see those boys play when they come back fit and healthy.”

Head coach Sam Burgess has praised his staff for helping the group make their recoveries.

He said: “Liam Myler (strength and conditioning coach) and Ade Gardner (head of performance) have done a very good job with the rehab, and Nick (Murphy, head physio) with the medical stuff.”