Hull KR’s Willie Peters addresses increasing NRL speculation

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has reiterated his commitment to the East Yorkshire club, but continues to admit his interest in taking a coaching job in the NRL.

Peters’ stock has risen considerably in recent seasons, with a domestic treble in 2025 underlining his success and that hasn’t gone unnoticed on the other side of the world.

The former Newcastle Knights assistant is said to be part of a three-man shortlist that also includes Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur and London Broncos head coach Jason Demetriou to take over at NRL new boys PNG Chiefs from 2028.

Now Peters has been asked about the potential opening.

“I’ve said before that I’ve got a desire to coach in the NRL and nothing has changed there,” Peters said.

“But my sole focus is on what I’m doing now. I’m coaching Hull KR and my focus is on the players and staff here and making sure we’re ready to go this weekend.

“I’ve openly said I’ve got a desire to go back (to the NRL) at some stage, but I’ve no idea when that would be.

“All I’m focused on is doing the best job I can do at this club and I will continue to do that.”