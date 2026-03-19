Matt Ellis predicts Grand Final glory for Wakefield Trinity in space of five years

WAKEFIELD TRINITY owner Matt Ellis has predicted Wakefield Trinity will win a Super League Grand Final within five years.

Trinity returned to the top flight last season after just one year in the Championship, but, bankrolled by Ellis, they finished inside the play-offs in 2025.

The goal, of course, is to keep improving with Wakefield averaging crowds of 8,000 last year – a far cry away from the numbers produced prior to Ellis’ takeover.

And the DIY Kitchens owner is confident that Trinity will win a Grand Final whilst he is at the helm.

“I will fetch a Grand Final back here in the time I’m here, definitely. 100%,” Ellis told Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

Furthermore, when asked where he sees the club in five years time, Ellis said: “Super League champions, simple as that. That is the long-term goal. Five years, let’s get after it.

“We’re doing a lot of things, not just to make us a better club. We’re looking at a new training facility. We want to be keeping the best young kids from the Wakefield area.

“The Wakefield area is massive for producing young kids and it’s second I think only to Wigan in the postcode of who produces kids.

“The problem is too many of them are going that way, going to Warrington or going to Wigan. That’s got to stop and let’s get after it.

“Let’s just go on a journey and let’s build it up year on year so that’s definitely the aim for five years. That’s all I’ll say. If we win it in year four, I’d take it.”