York Knights ‘served a lesson’ in first defeat says Mark Applegarth

MARK APPLEGARTH admitted his York Knights were handed a tough lesson in the realities of Super League at Leeds Rhinos.

After the joy of their opening-round victory over Hull KR, York were brought back down to the earth with a 46-14 defeat at AMT Headingley.

Head coach Applegarth said: “Leeds were excellent. We knew they’d respond after last week (losing to Leigh), especially after some of the changes they made.

“We got served a bit of a lesson if I’m perfectly blunt.

“We started well but back-to-back tries really cost us.

“We started chasing the game a bit. We came up with some lack of composure and when you’re in a vicious cycle against a team of Leeds’ quality, it’s hard to get back momentum.

“We knew it’d be an up-and-down year. We weren’t going to get 20 wins on the bounce like last year.

“Leeds outplayed us but we’ll dust ourselves down and move forward to Hull FC next Friday.

“It’s really important to keep level heads. We stick together. Some lads will have learnt some lessons about what they can and can’t do at Super League level. But I won’t change our approach.”

Their match-winner against Hull KR, Ata Hingano, was a surprise absentee in Leeds, with Nikau Williams taking his place at halfback instead of Danny Richardson.

“He (Hingano) had a tight calf after the game and was 50/50, and being so early in the season didn’t want to risk it.

“He should be there or thereabouts for next week, him and Jesse Dee.

“It was a pretty tough call (to leave our Richardson) if I’m honest. I just felt this was the right call for this week but Danny been training really well and will definitely be in contention for next week.”

Veteran forward Jordan Thompson marked his 200th Super League game and Applegarth said: “I’ve run out of things to say about Jordy.

“He’s an absolutely amazing human and player. What he’s served up for York has been excellent and I’m sure there’s more to come.

“It was a proud moment for him and his family to hit 200 Super League appearances. It’s just a shame we couldn’t get the win for him.”