Matt Peet explains exit of Wigan Warriors forward

MATT PEET believes that George Hirst’s permanent move to Castleford Tigers is a move that ‘suits everyone’.

Hirst had failed to make a first-team appearance for Wigan Warriors after joining the club ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

However, prior to the 24-year-old’s move to Wigan, Hirst had been a key member of the Oldham squad, registering over 50 appearances.

Hirst joined Castleford on-loan earlier this season with Ryan Carr’s side suffering with injuries.

And with the back-rower creating quite the impression at The OneBore Stadium, Carr acted quickly to nail down a permanent deal.

Peet believes that the move will see Hirst thrive.

“It’s ideal for everybody really. George has been quality member of the environment since he came in,” Peet said.

“We saw something in him when he was playing in League One. He has worked hard but I don’t see him getting an opportunity here so it was always about getting the best loan move for him.

“He’s made a positive impression and the move suits everyone and most importantly George.

“I’m sure he will see his time here as important in his progression.