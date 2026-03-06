Leeds Rhinos boss explains Brodie Croft omission and his replacement

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has explained that Brodie Croft suffered a slight hamstring strain in the 58-6 win over Hull KR in Las Vegas last weekend.

That means that Croft will not play any part in this weekend’s Super League clash against Castleford Tigers, and will likely miss the Challenge Cup fixture against Wakefield Trinity the week after as well.

“We weren’t aware of it until we got back, and he wasn’t aware of it in the game, but Crofty’s got a slight hamstring strain, so he’ll miss a couple of games,” Arthur said.

“It’s nothing major. We’re trying to work out when he did it on the field because he couldn’t feel it.

“It’s a week at a time, but I would say he would be (out against Wakefield). It’s only another five days (after playing Castleford).

“We give the players every opportunity, and we want them to rehab themselves hard and smart and do everything they can to make themselves available.

“That’s why we try to take it a week at a time, so they’re pushing to be available all the time.”

Arthur also confirmed that youngster George Brown will step into Croft’s shoes.

“George Brown will come into the team now and get another opportunity,” he said.

“The good thing about it for George is that I sourced out a couple of the leaders and spoke to Jake (Connor) and they wanted him in the team. We had a couple of options, but they wanted to back the kid. That’s a really good sign.

“I felt in his first game, he needed to show a bit more authority in his first 40 minutes, but after a half-time chat, he really started to demand and command a bit more football in the second half. Hopefully, he can build from that last 40 minutes.

Mikolaj Oledzki is also in the squad following a rib injury, with Arthur explaining: “He was keen and tried to push himself to be back last week, so he’s close.

“We’ll see how he gets through training today (Friday), we don’t need to rush guys through.”