Whitehaven issue stark financial warning

WHITEHAVEN are the latest Championship club to issue a stark warning over their financial situation, hinting that without more supporters through the gate, they could be the next name to disappear from the game.

Already in 2026 Featherstone have had their RFL membership revoked after entering administration in December and the prospective new operation failing to meet the standards set by the governing body, while both Salford and Halifax have gone its liquidation before being revived by new ownership groups and allowed to continue in the competition.

But with just 451 people attending Whitehaven’s home clash with Rochdale last weekend, the club have revealed the true cost of such a low crowd, posting a picture on social media of the club’s gates with ‘permanently closed’ painted on them alongside a caption that read: “This could be the stark reality if the club isn’t supported better.”

The accompanying statement explained that once away directors, players, season ticket holders and juniors were taken off the attendance figure there were just 105 people who paid full price, with a further 40 friends and family of the players who paid £10 to watch Haven pick up their first victory of the season.

The statement went on to read: “We usually make an average of £10k per home game which is still a long way off fully paying to run a team and the reason why we’ve planned in so many events.

“After all the gameday expenses were paid, we made £2k, which doesn’t even pay for the players’ monthly insurance.

“A lot of people through the week said they stopped at home and listened on the radio because the weather was rubbish. Unfortunately we’ve been unlucky with the weather every home game.

“The Barrow game we only had 900 and that’s usually well over 1,000. Unfortunately for our fans we haven’t got loads of massive sponsors like a lot of teams and we haven’t got a sugar daddy that will just plop money into the club as a hobby.

“Everyone is working incredibly hard down at the club to keep it going but we need everyone’s help.”

This was then followed by a plea for fans to get behind their largely local squad for the remainder of the season as interim head coach James Newton looks to get the side moving back up the table following the departure of Anthony Murray.