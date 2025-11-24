Leeds Rhinos sign ex-Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi

BRAD ARTHUR believes Danny Levi fits the Leeds Rhinos template to a tee.

The seasoned New Zealand and Samoa international has been added to a squad the boss hopes will improve on last season’s fourth-placed finish.

Levi, who will complement existing hooker Jarrod O’Connor, has switched from Canberra Raiders on a two-year contract, returning to Super League after spending the 2022 campaign at Huddersfield.

The 33-year-old, who played in the 2017 World Cup for New Zealand and the 2022 tournament for Samoa, has also been at Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos.

Levi spent the bulk of last season, his third at Canberra, in their New South Wales Cup side, making only two NRL appearances.

But Arthur, on the lookout for a replacement for Andy Ackers, who has joined Bradford, will welcome his experience, explaining: “Danny is a player with proven quality at the highest level.

“His speed around the ruck, defensive toughness and leadership will be a massive asset for us.”

Leeds have also added forwards Jeremiah Mata’utia from North Queensland Cowboys and Ethan O’Neill from Leeds.

And Arthur added: “We’ve been deliberate in building a squad with energy, ambition, and depth, and Danny fits that profile perfectly.

“We’re excited to see the impact he will make both on and off the field.”

Sporting director Ian Blease said: “Danny has performed against top competition throughout his career.

“His experience with Samoa adds valuable perspective, and his professionalism aligns with the culture we’re fostering.

“Jarrod O’Connor was a consistent performer last season and we have been looking to add a specialist after Andy Ackers left. Danny is an ideal addition.”

Levi said: “The club have an incredible history, a loyal fanbase, and a vision for the future. I’m looking forward to contributing however I can.”