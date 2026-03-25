Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam responds to PNG Chiefs speculation

ADRIAN LAM insists he has had no contact with administrators of the PNG Chiefs, as they get set to enter the NRL from 2028.

The Papua New Guinea-based side still don’t have a head coach, but with Leigh Leopards boss Lam having a long history with the Kumuls, it’s no surprise that his name continues to be the linked to the vacant spot.

With a shortlist for the Chiefs getting smaller, as Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur and London Broncos number one Jason Demetriou also occupy the list, Lam is heading towards being the favourite to take over.

That being said, the Leigh boss has emphasised that he has had no contact about potentially making the leap.

“Not yet, I’ve bene keeping my eye on it because it’s a passion of mine and a country that I’ve captained and coached in the past.

“It’s unbelievable that they’ve got a license to enter the NRL in 2028. It’s an amazing opportunity for the country and the people.

“My name keeps coming up which it’s going to and it’s nice to hear that. My focus, however, is on right here, right now.”