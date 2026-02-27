Luke Robinson blasts ‘rubbish’ Huddersfield Giants loss with two more injuries revealed

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS fell to another defeat – and have suffered two more injuries.

Their 34-8 loss at Castleford Tigers made it three losses in as many games to start the new season

And head coach Luke Robinson said after the game: “I thought we were rubbish, as simple as that.

“We robbed ourselves of energy and there were too many dropped balls.

“They tried hard but the players were exhausted. I think we completed at 60-odd percent in that second-half.

“They are trying and scrambling but it comes back to bite you.

“I’ve got a lot of experienced players out but the players I put out today were still good enough to get the result.

“We’ve got no one coming back and it looks like we’ve got more on the sidelines.

“My best player at the moment is Sam Halsall and we have lost him to a hamstring injury.

“Zac Woolford is getting checked for a head knock which doesn’t look good.”