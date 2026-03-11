Luke Thompson breaks silence on being left out of England Ashes squad

LUKE THOMPSON is using the double disappointment of last autumn to play a driving role in Wigan Warriors’ impressive start to the season.

Wigan have recorded four wins from four wins as they look to mount a strong challenge to regain the Super League title lost to Hull KR in October.

Two days after that Old Trafford defeat, Thompson was left out of England’s squad for the home Ashes series against Australia, missing the chance to add to his twelve international caps to date.

Then England coach Shaun Wane explained that following a calf injury which had ruled Thompson out for two months, the prop was “yet to get to the levels he had before”.

The 30-year-old admits that was a fair assessment, telling League Express: “I had a few injuries and I probably wasn’t quite up to my best at the back end of the year.

“Every time there’s opportunity to play to England I want to be amongst it, so it was quite disappointing that I wasn’t in that set-up.

“But there’s a World Cup at the end of the year so I’ll be doing my best this year and I’ll see where I am come the end of it.”

Thompson believes his England omission did have a silver lining, giving him extra time to prepare for this season.

“Previously when I’ve had a limited pre-season because of international duties, I’ve not quite had the training in the bank and you can feel that on the field, it takes you a bit to get going,” he explained.

“I’ve felt good starting this year – I feel fit and I think the work is paying me back.”

The same could be said of the whole team, who have arguably made the most impressive start amid a significant change to the speed of the game through new law interpretations at the ruck.

Thompson said: “We’ve been trying to get after teams and make it hard for them to get out of back field.

“With the ball, we’ve been trying to win rucks and get it as fast as we can, because we know we’ve got a lot of strike and speed out wide.

“It’s been working well for us so far.”