Manly Sea Eagles’ Anthony Seibold is first NRL coaching casualty

MANLY SEA EAGLES have confirmed the departure of head coach Anthony Seibold, just three games into the season.

Seibold becomes the first NRL coaching casualty of the year despite signing a two-year extension in December with Manly, where he has been in charge since 2023.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos boss, who cut his coaching teeth with South Wales Scorpions after finishing his playing career in the UK, won 37 of his 76 games in charge.

Manly said they were “disappointed” with their run of defeats to open the campaign, against Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles and, on Thursday, Sydney Roosters.

“The club will shortly confirm the appointment of an interim head coach for the remainder of the season,” they added.