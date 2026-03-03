Mark Applegarth identifies where York Knights can still improve

MARK APPLEGARTH believes that York Knights still have lots to learn despite a remarkable 17-16 win over Hull FC last Friday night.

The Knights have now earned four points from two games against the Hull clubs after overcoming reigning Super League champions Hull KR in round one and now Hull FC in round three.

York started strongly, with Newcastle loanee David Nofoaluma scoring just nine minutes into his debut. But after racing into a 17-10 lead, Applegarth’s men invited pressure from the Black and Whites late on, with Hull almost snatching a result in the dying embers of the game.

And Applegarth is keen for his side to fix things up in terms of discipline so as not to let such a momentum swing happen in the future.

“I think it’s just how the game is at the moment,” he admitted.

“Momentum’s a massive part of the game now with how quick the rucks are, which is great for everyone.

“Sometimes if you do get three or four sets where you put a team in a pretty tough field position for them, you can capitalise on it, can’t you?

“I still think we’ve got a lot to learn in terms of inviting pressure back onto ourselves and being a little bit more clinical and ruthless, but we’ve built some really good character.”