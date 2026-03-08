Matt Peet salutes Wigan Warriors depth after successful French trip

MATT PEET hailed his squad depth – and especially the homegrown talent within it – after Wigan Warriors’ 36-16 victory at Toulouse Olympique.

Jack Farrimond came in and impressed at halfback as Bevan French replaced injured Jai Field at fullback, while forward Taylor Kerr made his debut off the bench.

“It was a good performance overall, though there’s a few things to work on,” said Peet.

“We got off to a good start and Toulouse have proved they are a good side from their previous games.

“They have some quality players, players who can hurt you and (Olly) Ashall-Bott in particular showed how dangerous he can be.

“The loss of a couple of key players didn’t really affect us as we have a large and talented squad to cover, not to mention a talented academy set-up.

“It’s a great start to the season and we seem to be going in the right direction.

“Coming over to France poses its own challenges, and the last time we played here we scraped through by a point so we knew what to expect.”