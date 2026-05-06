Ryan Carr ‘figuring out a lot’ about Castleford Tigers players following poor Super League start

RYAN CARR has admitted he is ‘figuring out a lot’ about his Castleford Tigers players following a poor start to the 2026 Super League season.

The Tigers currently sit second bottom of the Super League ladder with just three wins from ten games.

With Castleford’s recent results including a 72-6 thrashing by Warrington Wolves, a 34-0 demolition by local rivals Wakefield Trinity and a 50-6 drubbing by Hull KR, the pressure is on for Castleford to secure some meaningful results.

Though just ten games into the league campaign, Carr has explained that he is beginning to understand the shape of his squad and the traits of the people in it.

“People know where they sit, I’m figuring out a lot about individuals here,” Carr said.

“I’ve only been here for a handful of games so far so it takes time to figure out players and people.

“That’s my job to figure things out and make sure we get to the best outcome along the journey.

“We are only at the start of our journey.”

Carr also explained that his players have responded well to his comments.

“Certain individuals at certain moments don’t win their collision or their contest and it hurts the team.

“Every play is an important play and that’s something we are speaking about to try and get the consistency.

“They know what we are meant to do, how we are meant to do it and why we are doing it. There’s real accountability.

“There are no blank looks, there’s a look of disappointment that they didn’t get it done in the moment.”