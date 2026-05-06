Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives Brad O’Neill verdict for England

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet believes Brad O’Neill ‘could’ make the England squad for the Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year.

However, Peet is under no illusions that O’Neill faces considerable competition from English hookers in Super League, with Hull KR’s Jez Litten and St Helens’ Daryl Clark forming part of the Ashes squad that went down 3-0 to Australia last year.

Warrington Wolves’ number nine Danny Walker will also be in new England head coach Brian McDermott’s thinking given his form for club, but O’Neill has stepped up in 2026 to become a crucial cog in the Wigan wheel.

And Peet is backing the 23-year-old to continue playing at the highest level.

“He could but we’ve got some great hookers playing really well,” Peet said.

“It’s a position that we are strong in. He’s got more than enough ability to play at that level but it will be those who will be consistently playing a the highest level that get chosen.

“I’m sure Brian will pick the strongest team available.”