‘Sadness’ and ‘relief’ expressed by Salford Red Devils in statement

SALFORD RED DEVILS have expressed both their “sadness” and “relief” in a statement after being put into liquidation.

The club’s 152-year history has come to an end after the winding-up order from the High Court over unpaid tax debts of more than £700,000.

Salford were not represented in court, having accepted their fate following four previous adjournments to the case.

Remaining assets will be used to pay off creditors and the staff still at the club are now redundant.

However, moves are already afoot for a phoenix club to be formed, with two groups considered frontrunners.

After a disastrous year in which debts accumulated, almost the entire first-team squad departed and the club lost Super League status, it is hoped liquidation will ultimately be a positive step.

For that reason, an unattributed club statement struck an ambivalent tone.

“We understand the gravity of this situation and the uncertainty this creates for everyone connected with the club,” it said.

“For the original club staff that remained up until this point, this is an incredibly emotional moment.

“Whilst there is sadness in seeing things come to this point, there is also a sense of relief that an extremely challenging period for the club has finally come to an end.

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to all the fans who have stood by us through everything. Your passion and loyalty have meant the world to us.

“More than anything, we hope that the club’s proud name and history can live on and continue to represent the people of Salford.”

Similarly, vocal supporter group The 1873 said: “This outcome has been coming. It is long overdue. It is what the club needs to survive.

“For months, we’ve watched uncertainty grow around unpaid debts, unclear leadership, and crumbling trust between ownership and supporters.

“The writing was on the wall – and today, it was finally read aloud in court. It is, without question, a dark day.

“But it is also a day that should steel our resolve – because the truth is, this club has been brought to its knees before. And every single time, the people of Salford have been the ones to lift it back up.”