Sky Sports’ Brian Carney calls for more ‘robust governance’ following Salford Red Devils’ liquidation

SKY SPORTS’ Brian Carney has called for more “robust governance” following the liquidation of Salford Red Devils.

The Red Devils were put into liquidation this morning, meaning a 152-year end to the club after they succumbed to a winding-up order from the High Court over unpaid tax debts of more than £700,000.

Salford were not represented in court, having accepted their fate following four previous adjournments to the case.

But, the saga has been long and drawn out, with promises of funds from the ownership group of Curtiz Brown and Sire Kailahi never materialising from the start of the year.

Now Carney believes that something needs to change at the top in rugby league to ensure issues like this can never happen again.

Speaking on Sky Sports today after the news of Salford’s liquidation, Carney said: “Sports clubs struggle to make money and clubs often spend more than what they bring in and that’s the root of Salford’s problems.

“For rugby league, we are operating a much lower level and I think it’s slightly less forgivable that we have clubs going into these situations.

“Rugby league, rugby union and football all go through financial difficulties but I would like is more robust governance further down the line that can take action to avoid things like this happening.

“The current ownership group or what was the ownership group, they are not the only ones culpable in this.

“This club has spent beyond its means for many a year and the chickens have certainly come home to roost.”

Where this leaves Salford now remains to be seen, but there are already two groups interested in setting up a phoenix club.