Salford Red Devils fan group in ‘encouraging’ talks with stakeholders

SALFORD RED DEVILS fans’ group The 1873 say they have been encouraged by discussions relating to the crisis club.

Despite confirmation that Salford will be part of the Championship fixture list for 2026, due to be announced just days before the crisis club’s next court date, anxiety understandably remains around the future.

In a statement, The 1873 said: “Despite the extremely challenging timescales ahead of the first fixture of the Championship season (set to be the weekend of January 17/18), we remain steadfast in our belief that Salford Red Devils will, in some identity, be competing.

“We have held a significant number of positive, constructive and increasingly productive meetings with the appropriate stakeholders involved in determining the future direction of Salford Red Devils.

“We have engaged with decision-makers, community leaders, legal representatives, Rugby League officials and individuals with deep, longstanding connections to the club.

“These conversations have been encouraging and we believe that all key parties are now aligned on the essential next steps required to protect and preserve the future of Salford Red Devils.”

Salford currently do not have a confirmed coach or backroom staff, haven’t launched season tickets or released a playing kit or sponsors for 2026.

However sources say that deals are currently being offered to players and coaches.