Salford Red Devils’ Jack Walker breaks silence on future

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ only remaining contracted player, Jack Walker, is still unsure where his future lies in 2026.

The Red Devils’ predicament has been well-documented for over a year, and with an exodus of players and staff over the course of 2025, it is no certainty that the club will compete in the Championship next season.

Salford have been most recently been battling a winding-up petition from HMRC, and the club will return to court again on December 3, with the petition having been adjourned for a fourth time.

The Red Devils are still included in plans to take part in the merged second tier in 2026, but they have no coaching or playing staff on board as of yet.

Walker, who joined on a short-term deal from Sheffield Eagles in August, suggested he was contracted for next year, but is nonetheless in the dark about his future and that of the club.

The 26-year-old, asked on TikTok where he’d be playing, said: “I’ve been asked this question quite a few times and I don’t actually know.

“I think I’m with Salford, but no one knows what’s happening with Salford, whether they’re going to stay as a club or come back as a new one.

“I’m in the same situation again where everyone is in pre-season, everyone has spent their money and everyone has their fullbacks and the team that they want.

“I’m back to doing my own pre-season again until we know what’s happening with Salford and, if Salford don’t pull through, I’m probably looking for someone to get injured so I get an opportunity.”