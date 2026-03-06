‘The game is mad’: Daryl Powell delighted with ‘big win’ amid the chaos

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Daryl Powell watched his team eke out a second win of a difficult start to the season and reflected: “The game is mad”.

Super League is adapting to new law interpretations speeding up the ruck and Powell admits it’s taking some adjustment for many, his side included.

“It was a nervous game I thought, from both teams,” he said after the 14-10 home win against Hull FC.

“It felt like a really important game, strangely at this time of the season. It’s weird really, but it was a nervous game.

“It could have gone either way. I thought we dominated the second half. The first half was chaotic.

“The game is like that at the moment – you’ve got to hold your nerve.”

He added: “The game is just chaotic, it’s mad. I watched the Australian game this morning, Melbourne and Parramatta, and they’ve been playing to these rules for a fair while and it looks a bit calmer.”

Nonetheless, Powell was pleased to see his side come through the chaos.

“We never really nailed our attacking game, but today was a big improvement defensively. We were tough and durable,” he said.

“It’s a big win for us, crazy to say it. We looked a bit nervous with the ball. We couldn’t quite get away from Hull.

“For a coach it’s not a great game to watch, but then when you reflect on it there’s a lot of qualities you want to see in your team.”

Will Tate scored two of Wakefield’s three tries, taking him to four in three games for the club.

“He’s been pretty good,” said Powell.

“Nobody has really nailed those wing spots yet, and Tom Johnstone is coming back soon.

“I’m just trying to find the best combinations. We’ve got a competitive squad.”

As well as being without Mason Lino for a third straight game due to a lingering hamstring complaint, Max Jowitt was left out in favour of Josh Rourke.

Jowitt picked up an injury in the previous week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves but Powell suggested his absence wasn’t entirely for that reason.

“He got a knock last week to his shin which has hampered him a bit,” he said.

“But I felt Rourkey deserved a chance to put Max under pressure and he’s done a pretty good job tonight.”