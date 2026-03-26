Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives latest on Jai Field, Bevan French and Abbas Miski

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has given an injury update on Jai Field, Bevan French and Abbas Miski.

Whilst Miski has yet to play during the 2026 Super League campaign yet, Field and French proved key to Wigan’s superb start to the season.

And Peet has now explained why the club needs to be careful with Field.

“Jai Field will be a few weeks yet. He has just started running with the physios,” Peet said.

“As far as the operation goes, it was on the more serious end because it was a decent scar.

“We’ve got to be very careful and take the long-term approach with Jai.”

Meanwhile, Peet also gave an update on Bevan French.

“Bevan is alright, he is a positive character. He has a brace on at the minute whilst he is on crutches.

“He has been lifting weights but is still very much part of the group.”

It is still unclear over how long Abbas Miski will be out, though.

“We are just monitoring his progress, there’s no timescale there.”