Daryl Powell’s response to sensational Roger Tuivasa-Sheck speculation

DARYL POWELL has responded to speculation that Wakefield Trinity have landed a sensational deal for Golden Boot winner Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Love Rugby League this week revealed that the 32-year-old would be heading to Belle Vue in 2027 in one of the most seismic deals ever seen in Super League.

The potential deal certainly got people talking and Powell himself has had his say.

“There’s always rumours about,” Powell said. “There’s nothing I can say at the moment.

“We’ve got a game tomorrow and I’m focused on that. We’re an ambitious club, you can see that with the signings that we’ve made and if Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is on the market, you’re probably going to be interested, aren’t you?

“But I’ve nothing really to say. He’s an unbelievable player, and that’s it.”

Powell believes that the capture of Tuivasa-Sheck would be huge for any side.

“Without a shadow of a doubt. He, as a player, a dual-international, played for the iconic All Blacks.

“In that way, whoever is able to sign Roger and bring a player of that magnitude to Super League is a big thing.

“He’s still playing every week in the NRL and looking pretty sharp, so I think he would have a big impact in this competition.”