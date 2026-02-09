Willie Peters gives injury update and verdict on Ian Watson and Luke Gale

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has given an injury update ahead of his side’s Super League opener against York Knights on Thursday.

The two sides will kick off the 2026 campaign at the LNER Community Stadium, but Peters has several concerns in the forward row.

“Sam Luckley has started to train with us this week (following knee surgery) and we are hopeful he will pull through,” Peters said.

“Tom Amone is still on track. He will miss this week but hopefully he will be back for the World Club Challenge.

“It’s a hand issue so he can do all the running whilst Jordan Dezaria has a hamstring strain.”

It’s been all change for Rovers in the backroom staff department heading into the new campaign, with Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Danny Ward being replaced as assistant coaches by Luke Gale and Ian Watson.

And Peters is certainly happy with his two new additions, saying: “Ian is very detailed, he loves the game and watches every game. We are very similar in that way.

“He is someone who has been there and done it, been through situation and has got challenged on certain things.

“I like that from someone who has that experience.

“I’m also massive on energy coaches and Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Luke Gale are very similar.

“In day-to-day training, energy is a big thing. You need people who will give people energy and Galey is that person.

“You want it from players but you want it from coaches too and Galey is knowledgeable as well.

“He knows the game from back to front and he is doing a lot of good work with our spine.

“Hopefully he will help the younger guys as well so they can develop into first-team players down the line.”