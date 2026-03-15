Castleford Tigers boss hits out at refereeing ‘debacle’ after Challenge Cup exit

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Ryan Carr said their Challenge Cup game against St Helens was a “debacle” because of the officiating.

After their 32-8 defeat, Carr was asked if he felt Castleford were on the wrong end of some 50/50 calls from the referee.

He replied: “Sometimes I’m a passionate bloke. I’ll get held accountable for my job. And my players will, 100 per cent. Yet, we can’t have things going like that.

“We don’t have the video ref tonight, right? We take that away and it just goes into like, I won’t say a debacle, but I will.

“Because I truly believe that. And I think if you’re a rugby league fan, whether you’re a Cas fan or a Saints fan, it doesn’t matter. You can honestly look at it from a neutral point of view and go ‘wow’.

“I said it last week, I feel sorry for my players and I still do. But I asked for a meeting after last week’s game and I didn’t get granted a meeting. So I’m trying to find out.

“I’m trying to do my best here to work with it and get our team on the right path.

“I just want personal feedback of why and how. Because I got apologies last week… (but) it’s too late.”

Carr also rued the Tigers’ poor start to the contest with Saints.

“The second half, particularly that first 20, that’s how we wanted to play our game tonight,” he said.

“Unfortunately, it took us 40 minutes to realise, and a half-time break to realise our identity and what we’re trying to build here at this club.

“We responded after half-time and showed some real character to go after the game still.

“However, we can’t start like that. It was a poor start, there’s no sugar-coating it. When you give a good team a good start, it’s always going to be hard to round up.”