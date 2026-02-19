Krystian Mapapalangi gives honest account of Super League debut as Castleford fans hailed

KRYSTIAN MAPAPALANGI has reflected on his Super League debut after Castleford Tigers went down 26-16 at home to Wigan Warriors at the weekend.

The Tigers led 6-0 up until the half-hour mark, but trailed 26-6 deep into the second-half as the toll of defending for most of the game became apparent.

Mapapalangi, who joined the Tigers from NRL side Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2026 Super League season, earned Castleford’s man-of-the-match for an accomplished performance.

The 23-year-old has now reflected on his first league outing in a Castleford shirt.

“We had a real focus on defending well and I think in that first-half, we had about six or seven sets defending our line,” Mapapalangi said.

“We showed a lot of character and we can take that forward. We kept turning them away.

“I think coming out in the second-half, they got that offload and put us under pressure straightaway.

“The whole game we were pretty much defending our line but when we did attack we showed some really good signs.

“We are still building connections.”

One of those connections saw Mapapalangi link up with winger Jason Qareqare on several occasions, but the former insists they can get better.

“Jason is unreal, he is a very tough player and easy to talk to. He is honest and we built a connection straightaway.

“The earlier you do that, the easier it is. We are still working on extras which will help us in games.”

So how has Mapapalangi settled in?

“Wigan are a top side and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy coming over here.

“It’s definitely challenging but that’s what I came over here for, I wanted to come here to play some tough footy.

“I’ve played multiple positions in my career so when I play centre I have to shift my focus on carrying the ball hard and getting my team on the front foo.

“I’m feeling confident in myself and my body.”

How did Mapapalangi feel about playing in front of the Castleford fans for the first time?

“It was unreal, I definitely heard them pretty much the whole game.

“When we ran out for kick-off and when we were defending our line, it was non-stop and surreal.”