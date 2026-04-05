Ryan Carr explains Castleford Tigers’ heavy derby defeat

RYAN CARR was a frustrated man to say the least following Castleford Tigers’ woeful home 34-0 defeat to local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

The Tigers were second best throughout as Trinity registered seven tries to gain local bragging rights in emphatic fashion.

Carr said after the game: “I thought the start was exactly how we thought it would be up until the point Jason Qareqare’s try got disallowed.

“We thought it would be a close fight and for whatever reason momentum swings against us and we had too many people that became victims in that moment and felt sorry for themselves.

“It’s concerning that certain individuals can play like that ten days ago (beating Bradford Bulls) and then today look like different people out here.

“It’s something I need to get to the bottom of but it’s a tough day for us as a club in front of a big crowd and we let them down.

“Physically we were dominated with and without the ball. I wouldn’t change anything to our plan coming out of yardage but they pinned us on our own try line and we struggled to get out of there.”