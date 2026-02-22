Daryl Powell voices Wakefield Trinity concern despite victory

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Daryl Powell was left relieved after his side held on to just edge past Huddersfield Giants 18-16.

It was a first Super League win for Wakefield after their shock opening-round loss to Toulouse Olympique.

“I went to see my father in law the other day, he had a pacemaker fitted in and I felt a bit like that in the end,” Powell admitted.

“I don’t think we should be in that position, we did some things that we unravelled us in the game. When you’ve got control of the game – keep control of it.

“We gave control to Huddersfield. We were a pretty nervous team – we looked nervous last week.”

Powell revealed that halfback Mason Lino was missing because of a minor hamstring tear, but it is not believed to be serious.

The coach praised the performance of Jack Sinfield in Lino’s absence.