‘We are all capable of more’: Andy Kelly sets out Huddersfield Giants vision

DIRECTOR OF RUGBY Andy Kelly has admitted that everybody at Huddersfield Giants is “capable of more” – and insists the embattled club’s fortunes can be reversed.

The Giants are searching for a new head coach following the axing of Luke Robinson last Sunday.

They are the only Super League side still without a win, not helped by a crushing injury list.

And that form has resulted in both indifference on the terraces, where a home following believed to be in the hundreds saw their Challenge Cup exit to Hull KR earlier this month, and questions from many rugby league supporters about Huddersfield’s value to the top division.

Kelly, who has taken the role of interim coach, accepts the criticism coming the club’s way, but says honest talks are being held, not least with the players.

“They all feel a bit of responsibility in terms of the results. I’m sure even with the injuries we were capable of some better performances at times,” said Kelly.

”But my conversation with the team on Monday morning was that, including myself and everyone around the club, we are all capable of more.”

Kelly is steadfast in a belief that Huddersfield can rise back up the table in the coming years, having been encouraged by the initial expressions of interest from prospective new coaches.

He said: ”It’s a difficult job, and it’s a difficult time for the club. We have ambition so the right person has to come with the vision of where we are and what we have to get to. It’s not impossible to change the fortunes of a club.

“I was at Wakefield when the club went into administration and the players and staff didn’t get paid – look at them now.

“Hull KR over the last five years have been transformed by a visionary chief executive and board of directors. They show that anything is achievable if you’re all singularly minded and focused.

“In the short term (a new coach) must bring about a different, more positive mindset. It would be very easy to accept the position we’re in as the position we’re going to be in, and that’s the mindset we have to change.

“The medium-term (goal) is to move up the league table – we do not want to languish in the position we’re in. We have to do that to give people more faith.

“The long-term ambition, like at any club, is we want to win a Grand Final.”